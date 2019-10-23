‘My husband beats me, sent me packing’

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother of four, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oyemade, has dragged her husband, Kehinde Oyemade, before a customary court sitting in Ake, Abeokuta, on ending their 18-year-old marriage.

Oluwatoyin told the court on Monday that her husband had sent her out of their matrimonial home since February this year and had since then refused her access to their four children.

The petitioner, who broke down in tears, said she lacked the financial capacity to take custody of the children but prayed the court to mandate the husband to always allow her access to the children anytime she wishes to.

“We have four children, two boys and two girls. The trouble actually started when I gave birth to our last born who is about nine years old now. He beats me arbitrarily and I have reported him to his family, but he has not changed.

“In February, he just woke up one day and threw my property outside. He said he was no longer interested in the marriage. Since then, I have been putting up with a friend at Ibara Orile. And sadly, I don’t have access to my children,” she said.

The respondent failed to show up in court even after receiving two hearing notices.

The court president, Mrs A. O. Abimbola, ordered that a fresh hearing notice be served on Oyemade to give him the last chance of stating his side of the story before the court’s final judgment.

The court adjourned hearing on the matter till November 11, 2019.

