My government will rid Nigeria of bandits, terrorists, criminals – Buhari

* As Airforce vows to deploy helicopters against Katsina bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the Katsina state government and Emirate Council that his administration will do whatever it takes to rid the country of bandits, terrorists and criminals.

The President gave the assurance on Monday in a condolence message delivered on his behalf by the Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

Malam Kyari led Federal Government delegation to Katsina state to commiserate with Governor Aminu Bello Masari and Emir of Katsina, Abdulmuminu Kabir Usman, over the recent killings by bandits.

The delegation included Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi (rtd), Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

Others on the delegation are the Senior Special Assistants to the President, Household and Social Events, Malam Sarki Abba, and Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Monday, said the delegation was sent by President Buhari to condole with government and people of Katsina, and also get a full brief on the security situation in the state, especially on the attack that claimed many lives in Batsari local government area at the weekend.

The President, who condoled with families of the 31 victims of the attack, prayed that Almighty God will comfort all of them and grant the departed rest.

Governor Masari, while receiving the delegation shortly after his return from Batsari Council, said the latest incident had marred seven months of unbroken peace in the state as a result of measures put in place by his administration.

Masari, who said the only enduring remedy to banditry was provision of education, assured that education will continue to be a priority of the government.

The governor thanked the President for sending the delegation to condole with the state.

The Emir of Katsina, who also thanked the President for sending the team to Katsina, implored the military and police to put more effort in tackling the menace.

“We must go all out and spare no effort in tackling them. They are trying to destroy the country,” he added.

The heads of security agencies, military and police, who gave their situation reports to the delegation at the meeting, said that Nigerian Air Force fighter helicopters, with night vision capability, will support the ground operation against bandits.

