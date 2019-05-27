My government will be fair to all, says Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reiterated his commitment that no part of the country would suffer neglect under his administration, saying his government would be fair to all.

Buhari gave the assurance during the inauguration and handing over ceremony of flood and erosion control project at Ochanja market, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, said the project was one of the 13 ecological intervention projects approved by the present administration last year.

According to him, the project was expected to check flooding, gully erosion menace and enhance the living standard of the people in Onitsha South local government and its environs.

“The approval of this project is a testimony to my administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration.

“To further consolidate on the gains of this giant stride, the execution of projects across the country also demonstrate sincerity of purpose of my administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry,” he said.

He said that gully erosion and flooding had been an age long problem in the area, and expressed optimism that the intervention would bring a huge relief to the residents.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, said the project was expected to achieve the dual purpose to enable the community take over its ownership and to ensure maintenance and sustainability.

“The project was initiated through requests for an urgent intervention forwarded to the Ecological Fund Office by member representing Onitsha South Federal constituency, Bar. Lynda Ikpeazu to arrest the continuous erosion menace and improve the access road,” he said.

Lawal, represented by Engr. Udochi Nwachukwu, urged the community to ensure the resources committed to the project were not allowed to waste.

On her part, Bar. Ikpeazu, thanked the federal government through the Ecological Fund Office for coming to the rescue of her people, who she said had suffered untold hardship over the years occasioned by the deplorable condition of the road.

She appealed for provision of dust bins in the area, just as she called for proper disposal of refuse to avoid blockage of the drainages as well as ensure durability of the roads.

