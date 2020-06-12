My Flying Eagles dream still alive, says Nur Mohammed

ADVERTISEMENT

El-Kanemi Warriors youngster, Nur Mohammed has said despite his failure to make the squad of 2019 under Paul Aigbogun, his dream to play for the national U-20 team, the Flying Eagles is very much alive.

After representing Nigeria in the qualifiers, the left footed player didn’t make the cut for the Africa U-20 championship in Niger and the FIFA World Championship in Poland.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the 17 year old Mohammed said he has since put behind him that disappointment as he said he is still working hard so as to be selected for the next squad of the Flying Eagles.

Mohammed said as one who believes in the will of God, he didn’t allow that to weigh him down as he returned to El-kanemi determined to forge ahead with his career.

“Playing for Nigeria has always been my dream. I was a member of the Flying Eagles. I took part in the qualifiers but I was not selected for AFCON U-20 and the World Cup proper.

“I did my best but I don’t know why I was not picked. Like any other person, I felt sad because every player in camp wanted to make a name for himself and do the country proud.

“Although I missed out the last time, I am confident that by the grace of god I will be given another opportunity to play in the next Flying Eagles. I am 17 years plus so I am eligible to play in the team.

“I already have the necessary experience so I believe I will do even better, if given another chance to play for the Flying Eagles. I want to play for the Super Eagles but I have to start from somewhere,” he said.

The player orphaned by Boko Haram also said El-kanemi Warriors relegation to the National League came as a huge surprise to everybody because the club paraded some of the best players on the local scene.

Mohammed, however, expressed confidence that the former NPFL giants won’t stay long in the lower division as he said there are still experienced warriors who can lift El-kanemi back to the elite division.

