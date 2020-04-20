My encounters with Abba Kyari

ADVERTISEMENT

I really cannot claim to know the late Abba in any measure. I met him briefly only three times in my life. The first was at the wedding Fatiha of Sabi’u in Kaduna. He was with two other people I know very well: Mallam Mamman Daura and Mallam Isma’ila Isa Funtua. The second time was more memorable. For me, it defined the essential Abba Kyari.

I am the chairman of a group we named, “Friends of Democracy.” Our major concern is the North; how it fares in the Nigerian scene; and the security issues of our country as a whole. We also do write suggestions to the federal government on vital national issues and we never get tired whether they are appreciated and used, or not. We just do that as a duty, as good citizens.

We discuss much on security and other matters. During one of our extensive meetings on a Thursday, I asked if one of us who knew Abba could make an appointment for us any time the following day, a Friday. One of us called him at about 8 pm and said to him, ‘our chairman asked if you could give us an appointment to see you tomorrow to discuss some vital national issues with you’. When Abba enquired who the chairman was, and was told that it was Alhaji Bashir Tofa, he paused and then said Friday was too tight, but he would be willing to come to where I wanted at 10 pm that day. And, at exactly 10 pm, Abba was there. By the time we had our meeting and he answered all of our questions, his entire image was reconstructed in my mind. There, was a true gentleman, willing to answer any question we posed. He accepted some failings and told us why, and even took notes. My respect and admiration for him was multiplied many folds that night.

The third time was when he led the Presidential delegation to condole us on the death of Ambassador Ado Sanusi.

Now, Mallam Abba Kyari has returned to Allah as was ordained. He died a martyr according to Islamic interpretation of martyrdom, being a victim of a plague. And he died on a Friday. All these were good signs regarding his final abode which, by Allah’s grace, will be Jannatul Firdaus.

Here, in this world, it is only after he departed that we are learning how good and wonderful a person he was.

May our prayers for him be accepted by the Almighty, the Controller of all things, the Master of the Day of Judgement.

Amin.

Bashir Othman Tofa.

