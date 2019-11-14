My dream is to play for Madrid or Liverpool – Sani

ADVERTISEMENT

Galadima Football Academy striker, Umar Sani has expressed his desire to don the shirts of Real Madrid, Liverpool or Bayern Munich in the nearest future.

He made this known after his side defeated Dosad FA 3-2 during the 7th Dreamland-Embassy of Hungary Cup preliminary stages at the training Pitch of the MKO Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday.

The competition which is ongoing will also afford foreign scouts the opportunity to pick exciting players who will be taken to Europe.

“We want to win the competition and pray that some of us are picked by the scouts and taken to Europe.

“I hope to be picked and play for Liverpool, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid,” he said.

He also praised his academy for creating the environment for him to showcase his talents.

In the same vein, the coach, Ernest Enya is optimistic that some of his players will be picked by the scouts for European clubs.

“I feel excited especially when you work hard and see your team get the maximum points.

“We want to win but in place of winning, I prefer to see my players go to Europe and get better careers,” he concluded.

