My court’s victory for democracy, all Nigerians – Kogi SDP’s Natasha

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in next Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi state, Barr. Natasha Akpoti, has described her recent court victory against the electoral umpire as victory for all Nigerians and the nation’s democracy.

Daily Trust reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja had on Thursday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reinstate the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Natasha Akpoti, for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state.

Delivering her judgement, Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa held that the electoral umpire was wrong to have excluded Natasha from the forthcoming governorship election.

Justice Ogunbanjo-Giwa also held that INEC has no power to disqualify any candidate for an election as it is the exclusive reserve of a competent court of law.

Speaking to Daily Trust on Sunday, Natasha said she was “extremely happy” about the court’s verdict which repudiated her earlier disqualification from the governorship contest by the INEC.

“It’s a victory not just for myself but for the entire Nigerians; Nigerians who have been able to dare the corrupt system, the cabal and everything.

“It is also a victory for our democracy because it’s a moment like this that creates history and helps create reform where the system is weak. We all know that my disqualification was wrong. There was no reason whatsoever for the disqualification.

“It shows a great gap in their administration at INEC. This whole scenario in a bigger picture is going to strengthen INEC, our electoral processes and ensure that every agency or institution stays on its own line and not yield itself as a tool for political witch-hunt in the hands of opposition.

“It is heart-warming to note that INEC is not willing to appeal because the judgement was clear and knew they had erred. The Electoral Act was explicit on that. They had no right to reject or disqualify a candidate”, she said.

She expressed the optimism of having a good outing at the poll notwithstanding the short time left for her to campaign.

“Even though I was disqualified, my team at the grassroots were out there doing the door to door campaigns. It’s all working fine.

“Some people are actually born leaders and I believe I am one of them. I don’t need to have political godfather. It was Aminu Kano who said Nigeria will be great when the child of nobody becomes somebody without knowing anybody. And that is what is happening now.

“I urge young people especially women of Nigeria not to be afraid of anybody. Nobody is more Nigerian than the other”, she said.

Natasha said she would be on the field for the remaining days left for campaigns before the polls open.

Natasha said she would run an all-inclusive government that will engender the needed development in the state if she emerges victorious at the poll.

