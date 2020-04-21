My alleged affair with Alaafin’s queen, a taboo – KWAM 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Fuji music icon, King Ayinde Wasiu Marshal aka KWAM 1 has again denied his alleged extramarital affair with the youngest wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi.

In an Instagram live video chat with veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, the music icon denied the rumour for the second time.

Speaking in Yoruba dialect, KWAM 1 said those who started the malicious rumour are enemies who are only jealous that the highly revered Yoruba monarch bestowed the “Mayegun of Yorubaland” traditional title on him in January, earlier this year.

“It will be a taboo for me to ever think of such a thing in my head,” KWAM 1 reaffirmed.

It would be recalled that the rumours of the affair between the music icon and Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi broke out on the Internet few days ago.

Some online reports (not Daily Trust) had claimed that the young queen was reportedly sent packing from the palace over her alleged infidelity.

The musician later released a statement denying the rumoured affair with Queen Ajoke Badirat. He vowed to file a lawsuit against his ‘detractors’ soon.

