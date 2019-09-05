  1. Home
My administration’s policies, programmes pro-people – Oyetola

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo Published Date
The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola
Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday said every responsible government must make people’s demands the basis of its policies and implementation.

Speaking in Osogbo while receiving, on behalf of the state, the Overall Best State Development Award, from the Nigeria Africa Development Indicators Monitoring Foundation, he said his administration’s policies and programmes were driven by citizens’ needs.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, he said his administration would continue to harness the potentials of the state in the direction of the Sustainable Development Goals for the betterment of the citizenry.

Oyetola described the landmark achievements recorded in the almost nine years of progressives’ government in the state as unprecedented, saying he was determined to build on the good legacies of the previous administrations.

According to him, the award is a challenge to the state to do more and that the administration would take the “gauntlet.”

