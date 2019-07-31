My administration will end hunger in Kogi – Dino Melaye

ADVERTISEMENT

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the November 16 election in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West), has vowed to end hunger and hardship if given opportunity to govern the state.

Melaye spoke on Wednesday when he stormed Lokoja, as part of his campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator, who first met with party executives at the PDP secretariat in Lokoja, also visited the NUJ press centre where he presented his blueprint, comprising his mission and vision for the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melaye said his desire to govern the state is not only to rescue the state from the incumbent but to build a ‘New Kogi’ ruled by Ideas.

He added that he has his eyes set on the presidency in 2027, stressing that the governorship struggle is just a stepping stone to his presidential ambition.

“Kogi State is not witnessing democracy. What we are witnessing is government of the greedy, by the greedy and for the greedy; best put as ‘greedocracy’.

“But when I come on board as governor, I shall build a new Kogi state where ideas will revolutionise the state.

“My administration will banish hunger from the state. Kogi has no business to be poor. I shall look into agriculture and technology to turn around the economic fortune of the state,” he said.

Melaye maintained that amongst the aspirants in PDP, he remains the best and most experienced to rescue the state from the present occupant.

“I have no father, uncle, In-law or godfathers to pilot my ambition; but I have the requisite requirements to face the APC candidate in the election.

“I’m also not in the race to bamboozle you; I’m in the race to take the state to the Promise Land. In four years, we shall make the state the economic envy of other states.

“I fear nobody; I only respect human beings. I have been arrested for 18 times within the last three years and I have 12 cases in court, but I’m still standing. I have what it takes to face and rescue the state from Yahaya Bello.”

Melaye however tasked the leadership of the Kogi NUJ to organise a governorship debate amongst the aspirants across party levels to give the state a chance to pick their candidate, adding that the guber race is too important to be left in the hands of the political class alone.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App