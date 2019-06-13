Mutawalle to emirs: I’ll depose you if…

ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara State Governor Bello Mutawalle says he will immediately depose any emir who fails to stop extrajudicial killings of Fulani in his domain.

The governor, in his Democracy Day address yesterday, said his administration had realised that extrajudicial killings of Fulani by vigilantes, otherwise known as Yan Sakai, especially at market places, were partly triggering deadly attacks on hapless communities in the state.

“I conferred with security chieftains both in the state and in Abuja. I discussed with the immediate past Minister of Defence and a host of other relevant stakeholders to fashion out a workable strategy that will lead to the defeat of this wave of crimes soonest,” he said.

Mutawalle urged criminals to surrender and embrace peace as his administration would be ready to accept them and reintegrate them into the larger society.

