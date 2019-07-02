  1. Home
Mutawalle to boost capacity of Zamfara fertilizer coy

Zamfara State Governor Bello Muhammad Mutawalle has pledged to boost the production capacity of the just resuscitated Fertilizer company in the state.

Mutawalle made the pledge when he visited the company premises on Monday. He further said the aim of his administration was  to standardise the status of the company to be the best among its peers.

He  said he refused to give in to negative signals about the company which was abandoned for 13 years.

The Managing Director of the company, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad told the Governor that the company has an installed capacity of producing 35 tones of Fertilizer per hour and can produce 84,000 bags per month.

