MUSON music scholars host grand concert in Lagos

New graduates of the MTN Foundation-MUSON Scholars’ Programme on Tuesday hosted the crème-de-la-crème in the society at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos for a grand concert.

The event, which kicked off yesterday, was aimed at celebrating their success and achievements and also featured a colourful concert and graduation ceremony.

The audience were treated to a spectacular take on iconic cultural and classical music – from Fela’s Afrobeat, to legendary musician, Sir Victor Uwaifo’s songs and Vivaldi’s tunes, the master of the violin – which they delivered with style and precision.

The graduands also delivered a soaring performance of ‘Shadowland’ – a powerful song about leaving home by prolific composer, Hans Zimmer and master musician, Lebo M, for the stage adaptation of ‘The Lion King’.

They were also formally welcomed into the school’s alumni noted for their outstanding musicianship and excellence in the entertainment sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nonny Ugboma the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation said, “Days such as this, when hardworking, extraordinary talent is centre-stage and celebrated, are at the heart of our support for the MUSON School of Music. The performances we watched were heartfelt and inspiring.”

Daily Trust recalls that the MUSON School of Music was established in 1989 and offers training to people interested in learning how to sing or play a musical instrument.

The two-year MUSON Diploma School was set up after receiving accreditation from the Federal Government and has graduated over 300 students since 2006.

All students admitted to the course receive an MTN Foundation Scholarship that covers transportation, textbooks and tuition.

“MTN through its Foundation is committed to supporting, recognising and celebrating local talent and partners with like-minded organizations to implement enriching experiences that encourage young talent.

“We recognize the important role the arts play in personal and communal development; it enriches communities and is an essential part of the cultural fabric of society,” the telecom giant stated.

