  Muslims tasked on charity
By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date

The National Amir of El-Birru Muslims Association of Nigeria, Abdulyekeen Mamman, has urged the Muslim faithful to imbibe the virtue of charity and generosity especially towards the poor and needy in society. He made the call in Okene, Kogi State during the presentation of the 1441AH EMAN Hijra calendar and celebration organised by its association.

He enjoined Muslims to always spend their money on propagating Islam and assisting the needy ones in the society.

The chairman of the occasion, Ahmed Badamasiu, charged Muslims and non-Muslims in the senatorial district to love one another in the interest of peace.

