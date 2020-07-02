Muslims body, CAN declare 3-day fasting, prayers against coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Inter-Religious Council, co-chaired by the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Samson Ayokunle, Wednesday, called for a three-day national fasting and prayer from Friday to Sunday against the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a statement, said: “NIREC calls for three days fasting and prayers for every Nigerian.

“The Muslims will begin on Friday, July 3, 2020 by praying in the Abuja National Mosque; while we, Christians, will end the prayer on Sunday July 5, 2020 in the National Christian Centre, Abuja at 3:00pm.

“Selected Christian leaders have been invited to participate in this all-important programme.

“These prayers will respect social distancing.

“NIREC has asked everybody to seek the face of God in fasting and prayers for God to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and we must all take part in our different homes.”

