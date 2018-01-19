Muslim, Christian women in Kafanchan observe solidarity prayer for Nigeria

Prof. Kabiru Mato, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs in Kaduna State, has urged women to assume their responsibility as mothers and stand at the forefront toward actualising peaceful coexistence in the country.



He made the call at a solidarity prayer session for peaceful coexistence in the country, organised by women under the auspices of Interfaith Council of Muslim and Christian Women Associations, Kaduna, on Friday.

The commissioner said “unfolding events across the country particularly insecurity challenges called for attitudinal change and unity among Nigerians, particularly Christians and Muslims.



“Let us keep aside our personal and selfish interests and speak with one voice to ensure a society free from all forms of criminality and vices.



“The ugly development is affecting all and sundry, irrespective of faith. As such, it is the responsibility of all to reverse the trend.”



In a goodwill message to the programme, Alhaji Yusuf Mu’azu, the Administrator of Jema’a Local Government, commended the women for the support given to government toward ensuring peace in their respective communities.



Hajiya Amina Kazaure, the Spokesperson of the association, said the group planned to educate women on the role of complementing government toward peace initiatives.



She said “as women, we would stand together to fight our common enemy and ensure a serene society.



“We are determined to show the world that we can live peacefully together.”



Sir Anne Falola, the Executive Director of the association, said the organisation, which constituted over 30 Muslim and Christian groups, was concerned about societal ills and planned to work together to tackle it.



“The association advocates community participation aimed at peaceful coexistence, organises training on women issues and reaches out to farmers and other groups to ensure peace in the society.”



The solidarity prayer session featured recitation from the Holy Qur’an and Holy Bible, while prayers were offered for peaceful coexistence in Nigeria. (NAN)



