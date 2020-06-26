Musings on COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

My 8-year-old nephew brought me food during this Eid el-fitr and I tried to put a mask on his face, he became so scared and anxious it was pronounced on his face.

The boy kept on scrutinising my face in search for an answer for my action. The echo from his heart is asking me why we need to wear mask when we didn’t use to before? He was scared, confused and shaking like a broom stick. I’m sure a lot of these scenes have been happening these days. Most of these questions will likely be answered by the future generation.

However, despite all the terrible consequences this virus has brought with it one can not forget to find the silver lining in an otherwise dark time.

Because everyone is locked up at home it has led to family bonding. Pre-COVID man has tried if he manages to spend 5 hours at home with his family, some kids can’t even recognise the faces of their fathers. The fathers can’t tell the birthdays of their kids neither the school holidays, everything oga has handed over to madam irrespective of her own house chores. Now with this pandemic, it is a two ways’ game; everybody is doing his own role. It is said self-reflection is indeed the true step towards positive change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

People during COVID-19 era found a more profound spiritual awakening. Although as a result of the lockdown places of worship around the country have been closed, that has not stopped religious practices. People pray at home with their loved ones and supplicate to God for the end of the corona era and all the hardships it has brought with it.

The use of natural resources as preventive measures is necessary such as ginger, garlic, olive oil, honey, cloves, lime and lemon have hiked up their prices. Nowadays, the price of one lemon is more than the price of one Coral (murjani); it has become so scarce you can’t even find it in the market.

One of the biggest changes COVID-19 has brought with it is hygiene. Even the dirtiest individuals have made a change for the better due to the coronavirus. Constant washing of hands and surface areas is vital in protecting oneself from the invisible enemy. Before, when a person is constantly washing his hand, he will be classified as a patient of obsessional neurosis but now it has become a trend – everybody is trying to keep up as need be. Now the world is a much safer place, even the sky is cleared up, no air pollution; the environment is much more natural, calm and conducive.

At this point in time, people are more scared of COVID-19 than they’re scared of their deity. Though the pragmatic nature of the virus has changed the theory of living it has made people realise the existence of a supreme being. Death comes for anyone at anytime; we are moving in a vicious cycle of trial and error on how to curb the virus since there are no actual facts about the cure. We are in a state of tenterhook with no avail, full of worries and fear. It is a sombre time of reflection. After witnessing the changes, the seemingly terrible virus has brought to the world, I think it is safe to say “only when you have endured suffering do you remember God” or as the Hausa people say “ Sai ansha wuya ake tuna Allah”.

Maladjustment syndrome has set in as a result of this plague. People do not comply with the lockdown anymore perhaps it is a foreign concept, we aren’t used to such restrictions and so we revolt. Maybe as a result of tradition which we believe staying indoors is for women not the men because culturally it sounds ridiculous for a man to stay at home doing nothing unless if he is sick or something went wrong. On the one hand, medical practitioners are battling with corona while on the other hand security personnel are clashing with humans. There is a lot of scrimmage (Allah ya gyara). You either adopt and abide by the rules of the game or you will find yourself six feet under.

COVID-19 has exposed our shortcomings in terms of the healthcare system in this country. We are now facing the consequences of the health system’s negligence. The health care system has been in comatose for a long time. Traveling abroad for medical attention has become the tradition of the house. People are moving left to right, front and back without definite direction; some to London, others to Dubai, today India, tomorrow China, and sometimes even Republic of Niger without regards for any standards. You are not considered glamorous unless you jet off abroad for medical assistance irrespective of whether the health system there is up to standard or not. The quality assurance of the health care system in this country has become no man’s business. It is now that people realise the value of revamping the health care system. The same scenario applies to the health workers, without motivational factors, their rightful benefits and incentive are not coming to them. They are just doing the work without any enthusiasm nor passionate drive for the job.

One funny thing, despite this devastating pandemic we are in, we still haven’t learned. There is great disparity in the health care system when it comes to distribution of PPE and hazard allowance. As usual, nurses are at the receiving end due to inequalities in the system. Nurses of today are not those of the 70s. One thing the government, as well as the public refuse to understand is that they have undergone training for four years in standard college of Nursing and Midwifery then one year internship, some of them went to conventional universities straight to acquire BSc Nursing, five years (5) then spending one year (1) internship before proceeding to NYSC, still you are denying them their rights. Why? The nursing frontline team comprises of HND holder’s, BSc holder’s, MSc, PhD, even professors in nursing are there to contribute in fighting the COVID-19. It’s better to cater to their needs for efficient health care to reign in the country than leaving COVID-19 going around like a carousel claiming lives. Nurses are the heartbeats of the health care system; they stay with the patients 24 hours risking their lives yet they are unrecognised?

The government needs to learn from this situation so as not to repeat our mistakes through improvement of health care system in the country. There is also a need for restructuring the public transportation system to reduce overcrowding; proper construction of roads, while quarantine centres should be built at the points of entry. More medical research centres should be built, outfitted with equipment and funding. Manpower should be increased in the health centres and prompt payment of health workers allowances, capacity building, proper checkup and constant vigilance at points of entry, and maintaining regular sanitation should be ensured. These measures, if adopted, will protect us from being blind sided by any pandemic or natural disasters.

Pandemic doesn’t last forever but it’s impact, such as experience, hardships, agony, restraint, suffering, struggles, idleness, knowledge and loss will stay in our memory forever. Using sanitiser, masks as well as social distancing can save lives. Stay home, Stay safe and Stay alive is the slogan of the year. Patience is the universal remedy.

Binta B. Dambatta wrote from Kano.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App