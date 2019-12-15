Musician, Duncan Mighty, arrested for defrauding Okorocha – Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo State Police Command has said contrary to reports that a popular musician in the state, Duncan Mighty, was abducted, he was actually picked up by operatives of the command over allegations of fraud.

But his friend and billionaire club owner, Cubana Chief Priest, had rushed to Instagram claiming that Mighty had been abducted by unknown gunmen.

But the police said he was arrested for defrauding the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, the sum of N11 million.

According to the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, the arrest followed a petition by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that the Imo State government during the administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on Entertainment had entered into a deal with Duncan Mighty to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artistes and signed M2 under Young Wealth record label owned by Duncan Mighty, as a result an agreement was reached with a fee of N11 million which was paid to him.

However, since collecting the payment, he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.

Ikeokwu said operatives of the command arrested the popular music artiste on an allegation of fraud.

