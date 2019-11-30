Musbahu El Yakub launches book on financial success

ADVERTISEMENT

Musbahu El Yakub, an entrepreneur said wealth has nothing to do with religious belief, but rather a set of laws that leads to success.

He said this during the launching of his book titled ‘Sail Your Boat: Success is a Lifestyle and a Journey’ at Chelsea Hotel in Abuja.

Yakub said he got interested in writing while in secondary school, but then he had wanted to write a book on Physics.

Reviewing the book, Salamatu Sule said to achieve success, Yakub’s work points to an individual’s need for certain qualities related to his or her goal, which also includes confidence in the mission at hand. “Consistency helps the journey to success,” she said, and “you need to be knowledgeable in the area you set out to succeed in.”

The event which had dignitaries such as Mallam Ismaila M. Zakari, Managing Partner, Ahmed Zakari and Co. as Chairman and Senator Aminu S.Garo as chief launcher, included a book chat with the author hosted by a writer and book critic, Salamatu Sule .

Yakub is an entrepreneur who studied Nuclear Physics in his first and second degree. He has also worked as a university lecturer, Research Assistant and as a banker before he went on to bag a masters in Business Administration. He has written e-books on starting a business and business borrowing, as well as a self-development work that is particularly applicable and relevant to Africa.

