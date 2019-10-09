Murray loses in three sets to Fognini at Shanghai Masters

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Murray has wanted matches against the best in the world – and on Tuesday he came up just short in his biggest test so far, losing to world No 12 Fabio Fognini in a second-round epic at the Shanghai Masters.

Less than 24 hours after beating Juan Ignacio Londero, Murray was back in action for a tough-looking test against the Italian, and so it proved in a titanic struggle that eventually proved just too much for the Scot.

After losing the first set, Murray had fought back to level the contest but with a statement win looking on the cards he faltered in the closing stages. Twice he served for the match, but a faltering first serve gave Fognini an opportunity that he did not turn down and he ran away with the tie-break against a visibly tiring Murray.

