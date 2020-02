ADVERTISEMENT

An Assistant Director, Administration in the State House, Ms. Dagan Laetitia Naankang, who was on Monday night murdered in her Abuja apartment by unknown gunmen, has been laid to rest.

The burial ceremony took place in her hometown in Qua’Pan local government area of Plateau State.

In a statement by state house Deputy Director, Information, Mr. Attah Esa, she worked in her State House office on Monday till 8pm, only to be gruesomely murdered in her apartment at 11pm by unknown persons.

