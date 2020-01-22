Murder: Court sentences notorious thug to death by hanging

ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo, has sentenced a 33-year-old thug, Mutiu Rasak, notoriously known in the capital city as Small Mutiu, to death by hanging for killing Kehinde Adesina.

Justice Kudirat Akano, on Monday sentenced Rasak, who the police had arraigned in court on January 31, 2018.

The prosecuting counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Wuraola Ogunfolabi, told the court that the convict committed the crime on November 18, 2015 at the Abaku area of Osogbo.

Ogunfolabi described Rasak as a leader of a cult group, and that he stormed Abaku with his gang members to attack some people.

The prosecutor added that Rasak shot Adesina and another person, and that Adesina died as a result.

During the trial, Ogunfolabi called three witnesses and tendered five exhibits, including a medical report issued by the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

Rasak’s lawyer, Bola Abimbola, did not call any witness after the prosecution closed its case, but only pleaded for leniency.

