Murder: Concerns over Olukere’s health

There was serious concern yesterday as the Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, was absent at an Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court where he is standing trial for alleged conspiracy, attempted murder and murder cases.



A prison officer, Mr. O. Osamuyiwa, told the court that the Olukere was ‘seriously sick’ and on admission at the prison clinic.

The prison officer further told the court that Obasoyin would be referred to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) for further medical examination..



It would be recalled that the Olukere and five others were charged to court for murder on December 27, 2017 in connection with violence that rocked the commissioning of his hotel in Ikere-Ekiti on December 23, 2017.



Others charged alongside with him were Adewole Sunday, Adetowoju Bode, Kayode Michael, Olowolafe Tola and Aluko Taiwo. The accused persons were present in court except Obasoyin.



Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr. Gbemiga Adaramola, told the court that the state would take over the prosecution of the case from the police.



He however, sought for an adjournment. Counsel to the accused persons, Mr. Ademola Adeyemi, kicked against an attempt to read the charge in the absence of the Olukere.



The presiding magistrate, Mrs. Dupe Afeniforo, ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody pending legal advice and adjourned the case till January 19, 2018.



Meanwhile, human rights lawyer and Ikere indigene, Morakinyo Ogele, expressed dismay over the matter, saying the case has been politicised.



Ogele faulted the DPP’s bid to take over the case saying “his advice is going to be affected by bias.”



He said: “There is no way the accused will get reasonable legal advice from the Ministry of Justice; I wonder whether the Ministry of Justice has become a robot in the hands of the state government.”



