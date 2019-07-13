Murder case: Senator Owan-Enoh is not served yet – Lawyer

ADVERTISEMENT

Barrister Mba Ekpezu Ukweni (SAN), Counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate for the last election in Cross River State, Senator John Owan-Enoh, has said his client was not avoiding the court.

He confirmed that the High Court 1 in Calabar, presided over by the chief judge of the state, Justice Michael Edem, has adjourned hearing on the alleged murder charged preferred against the Senator to 24th July 2019.

He argued that his client could not possibly run away because of the charge because he was not in court on the day of the first hearing of the case, which matter was instituted by the PDP government of Ben Ayade.

“My client, Senator John Owan-Enoh was not in court because he has not been served with court papers. Service is fundamental, so we entered appearance under protest, that the court cannot take any decision in respect of the matter against him, when he has not been served with the information.

“He is not dodging service, if he was, we wouldn’t have been there in the court.

“He is not running away from being served but the proper procedure should be followed for him to be served and brought to the court.”

