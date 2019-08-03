Murder at home: When ‘househelps’ kill

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports of domestic staff allegedly murdering their employers, including others at home, continues to raise concern. Daily Trust Saturday looks at the disturbing trend.

About seven people have been killed by their househelps in 2019, with cases also recorded in 2018. This has occurred in states such as Kogi, Rivers, Edo and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with Lagos having the highest number of the incidence.

Most of these acts appear to have been premeditated, for monetary gain. The most recent happened in Lagos on July 26, where a 38-year-old man, Daniel Isaac, was arrested by the police for allegedly killing his 50-year-old landlord called Don Able inside their compound in Ijegun.

Isaac, a plumber, confessed to the crime and narrated how he carried it out. He had strangled the victim and thrown the body into an open septic tank within the compound. The suspect was arrested by the police at Ibah Division with an accomplice, Emmanuel Chukwu, 36, while trying to take the landlord’s car to a buyer. This clearly shows that the crime was committed for financial gain.

Early this week, an Ebute-Meta Magistrates Court in Lagos adjourned a case involving a domestic staff, Joseph Ogbu, 22, alleged to have killed his employer and her 89-year-old mother, two days after his employment.

Ogbu, who confessed to the crime in a statement, said that his employer asked him to clean the house at about 9pm of June 19 but an argument ensued between them, which prompted him to stab her with a knife. The shock of her death made her aged mother to slump and die, he said.

The State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement about the crime, “considering the fact that they are dead, he moved some valuable properties such as electronics, handsets and household items into the employer’s Toyota Camry Saloon car and attempted to escape to where he cannot be found, before he was apprehended by policemen on patrol at Ogunlana point.”

Another case is that of one Abdul Abu, 27, arrested by the operatives of the Operation Puff Adder attached to the Kogi State Police Command for killing his boss and stealing his N1.6m. Abu was employed as a domestic worker by his victim, a medical doctor, Yahaya Jibrin who lived in Ankpa.

Abu’s alleged accomplices were Adulwahab Jibrin, 40, Suleiman Idris, 25, and Christopher Attah, 4.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari, said the doctor was a member of a local thrift society and Abu was aware that it was his turn to collect N1.6m contribution from the society. So, Abu contacted his accomplices, who stormed the residence, killed the doctor and stole the money which they shared N400,000 each. But Abu denied this, although he had earlier confessed to residents that he and his gang were responsible. He however insisted that he was hypnotised after a strange drink had been given to him.

But what other motive is there? Is it strictly a desire to steal from their victims? Abu stressed that Jibrin was “too nice to him” and he could not have had a hand in his death. “Doctor was a very good person. He never owed me. He even helped train my children in school. How could I have contemplated, let alone organised his death?”

It is not unusual that after committing a grievous act, the culprit always finds a reason beyond the natural to justify his or her action. A psychologist, Mrs. Perpetual Chia, pointed out that employers don’t usually know the backgrounds of their domestic staff. Some of them may be criminals and their motives unknown from the onset.

“After you have built some level of confidence in them, they begin to exhibit negative behaviours,” Mrs. Chia said. “Another reason might be that the person may be emotionally disabled and has a psychological disorder. This could be episodic. One minute they may be normal, and the next they may be hearing voices that someone is trying to kill them. They then respond. If someone is psychotic, he may have delusions. In this case, he or she may even see the employer as an animal. They could be criminals who are also sick.”

But the pattern of killings by househelps has continued to show that it is premeditated and the motive is to steal from their deceased employers. On May 4 2018, investigation by Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, led to the arrest of Thaddaeus Jaja, a domestic staff of Navy Lieutenant, Yusuf Yahaya Abubakar. Jaja confessed to killing Abubakar and his girlfriend, Lauren Onye because the former did not pay him money he owed him. Before being apprehended, Jaja had continued to withdraw money from his victim’s account which gradually led to him being discovered.

There are several more incidences, some reported, some probably not, but killings of family members by domestic staff is becoming worrisome and almost a monthly occurrence across the country. As far back as 2014, a Beninese househelp, Christian Hounvenon Yavine, for the murder of a 78-year-old woman, Mariam Atinuke Abiola. A Lagos High Court sitting in the Igbosere area recently convicted and sentenced him to death by hanging after a trial that dragged for over three years.

– Additional data: Haruna Ibrahim

