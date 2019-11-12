Multiple shots fired at #FreeSowore protest + VIDEO

ADVERTISEMENT

Sound of gunshots was heard at a #FreeSowore protest held in Abuja.

In a video, journalists and protesters were seen running as multiple shots were fired.

It is not yet clear if anybody was hurt.

The video also showed that the gunshots came after a security operative threw tear-gas at the protesters who were seated on the ground while chanting “Kill all of us”

It also showed journalists running with their cameras.

A few days earlier, the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday says no person has turned up to take delivery of Omoyele Sowore since a court order was received for his release.

Dr. Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations’ Officer of the Service, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja

He said the clarification was necessary for reasons of accountability adding that the service had received the court order for his release.

Sowore, who is a former presidential candidate of the in the February 23 presidential election, is the convener of #RevolutionNow

Multiple shots fired at #FreeSowore protest held in Abuja. Journalists at the #FreeSoworeNow

can be seen running with their cameras. Video via Sahara Reporters. pic.twitter.com/s6aTxZWO2Y — Daily Trust (@daily_trust) November 12, 2019

