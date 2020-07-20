Multiple road accidents kill 2, injured 6 in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple road accidents in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State has claimed two lives and injured six on Monday morning.

According to the statement released by Pascal A. Anigbo, the spokesman of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Anambra State Command, the accident was caused by over speeding and loss of control.

He said, “Five (5) vehicles were involved, a DAF Truck with registration number MAR210XA (who’s driver reportedly lost control of, due to over-speeding), a Toyota Camry with registration number BWR807JV, a Tricycle without enlistment number.

“Others were, a Mitsubishi bus with registration number ZLL530XA belonging to Southeast Mass Transit and a Mercedes Benz 200 saloon car with registration number ALL977ASB

“Two people lost their lives and another six sustained serious injuries in a multiple Road Traffic Crash (RTC) which occurred near Obosi Police Station, along Mike Ajegbo Road, Obosi at about 9am today Monday 20 July, 2020.”

He also said the injured victims were rushed to Chukwura Hospital, Obosi by people around the area while the corpse of the dead were deposited at Righteous Undertaker Funeral Home Service Mortuary.

According to him, shortly after the incident, the FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost rushed to place to ensure the free flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, Mr Andrew A. Kumapayi, has warned drivers against driving above recommended speed limits to avoid road traffic crashes.

The commander also sent his condolences to the families of the killed victims and wishes the injured persons quick recovery.

