Multiple accidents claim 19 lives in Katsina

Ghastly multiple automobile accidents have resulted to the death of 19 persons with several others injured along the Funtua – Zaria road, Daily Trust reports.

The accident which occurred immediately after Marabar Maska around 8pm Sunday night involved a trailer tanker, a Volkswagen Sharon, and an 18-seater bus.

An eye witnesses narrated that the tanker driver had lost control of the vehicle and landed on the Volkswagen Sharon which was fully loaded with passengers, when suddenly the 18-seater bus rammed into them.

“We counted 19 dead corpses, which were evacuated in police and road safety vehicles in about 9 trips to Funtua hospital, while 7 critically injured persons were also rushed to the hospital” the eye witness said.

When contacted the state Sector Commander, Federal Roads Safety Corps, Ali Tanimu said he was on his way to the scene and would get across with details as soon as possible.

