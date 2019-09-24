Multiple accident claims six lives in Gombe metropolis

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than six people lost their lives while 10 others sustained various degrees of injuries in a ghastly motor accident in Gombe, involving two trucks, 18-seater bus and two tricycles

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred on Tuesday, along Gombe Biu bypass in Gombe metropolis.

All the injured are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals within the state, just as Dr.Muazu Ishaq, Medical Director,Specialists’Hospital, Gombe, told newsmen that some of the injured had fractures and others sustained serious injuries.

He said the remains of those who had passed away, had been deposited at the mortuary, and that three of the bodies had been identified by their their relations.

Yusuf Danbayo, an official of the Nigeria Red Cross Society in Gombe, said the accident occurred as a result of lost of control by the trailer, which hit a truck, 18 seater bus, and two tricycles.

He said the Red Cross and the Federal Road Safety Corps, evacuated the death bodies and took the injured to the hospital.

Dr.Godwin Omiko, Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state,confirmed the incident but said he could not ascertain the number of casualties.(NAN)

