Breaking News
JUST IN: Buhari approves minor cabinet reshuffle
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Multiple accident claims six lives in Gombe metropolis
ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple accident claims six lives in Gombe metropolis

By . Published Date
Enugu will continue to support FRSC for safety of citizens - Ugwuanyi

No fewer than six people lost their lives while 10 others sustained various degrees of injuries in a ghastly motor accident in Gombe, involving two trucks, 18-seater bus and two tricycles

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred on Tuesday, along Gombe Biu bypass in Gombe metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the injured are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals within the state, just as Dr.Muazu Ishaq, Medical Director,Specialists’Hospital, Gombe, told newsmen that some of the injured had fractures and others sustained serious injuries.

He said the remains of those who had passed away, had been deposited at the mortuary, and that three of the bodies had been identified by their their relations.

Yusuf Danbayo, an official of the Nigeria Red Cross Society in Gombe, said the accident occurred as a result of lost of control by the trailer, which hit a truck, 18 seater bus, and two tricycles.

He said the Red Cross and the Federal Road Safety Corps, evacuated the death bodies and took the injured to the hospital.

Dr.Godwin Omiko, Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state,confirmed the incident but said he could not ascertain the number of casualties.(NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.