Multinationals must give 30% of top positions to Nigerians — Senate c’ttee

The Senate Committee on Local Content has resolved to ensure that all multinational companies in the country comply with 30 percent involvement of Nigerians in the top management positions in their respective companies,.

The chairman of the committee, enator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, disclosed this to newsmen during a special sallah party he held for his constituents at his family house in Oja’gbo, Ibadan.

Folarin said the committee had discovered that Nigerians were competent to do the same work expatriates were doing.

He said the executive orders 3 and 5 recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari would help the committee to fight for the right of Nigerians in the areas of manufacturing, ICT and many other sectors.

