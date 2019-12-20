Multinationals are grabbing our land, women cry out

ADVERTISEMENT

Women in parts of Cross River State have decried massive loss of farm land, large forests which have either been illegally sold or outrightly grabbed by multinational firms and the governments.

They also raised alarm over what they called the use of dangerous chemicals in their surrounding waters which have killed marine lives and caused negative effects on them.

Women from different communities in Akamkpa LGA of the state said they have lost their means of livelihood which mostly came from the forests and nearby rivers, adding that the future of their children have been jeopardized as a result.

Many of the women said neither government nor the big multinational firms or wealthy individuals have cared to pay compensation for the owners of the lands they grabbed.

Some of them who work for these big firms were emotional when they reeled out their experiences at the event organised by Environment Rights Action & Friends of the Earth Nigeria with the theme: Make Women Voices Count: Customary land rights and compensation for appropriated lands.

85 years old Madam Paulina Peter from Akamkpa urban said her entire farmlands were taken forcefully from her, adding that her children and grandchildren have nothing to fall back on.

Another woman, 32 year old Mrs Patience Edet, also from same neighborhood, said she was sacked by one of the firms for asking that female workers be given maternity leaves.

“I and other women were sacked because we took the matter to the state House of Assembly pressing for their intervention for maternity leave and compensation. When members of the assembly came they denied,” she said.

Another woman, Mrs Margaret Thompson, said the foreign firms that have grabbed their lands have proceeded to victimise and persecute the workers in the plantations. “We work like slaves and the pay is between N10,000 and N15,000 despite longer hours of work,” she said.

An indigene of one of the host communities, Betem, Miss Kate Eho, who also attended the event, however, said many of the multinationals are not altogether bad as they have frequently doled out supports, scholarships, empowerments and other packages.

In his lecture at the event, an expert in nature, Associate Professor Raphael Offiong, spoke extensively on impacts of land grabbing on food security.

He argued that women should no longer be excluded from land governance and access to land resources.

He frowned at the lack of compensation by multinational firms and loss of resources from forests and communal lands, stressing that women are key to food processes and should no longer be made inferior or denied ownership of lands.

