MultiChoice Group showcases media portfolio

MultiChoice Group (MCG) last Thursday hosted its second annual media showcase under the theme, ‘Africa’s most-loved storyteller’, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The event had media representatives and stakeholders from across the African continent in attendance.

A statement yesterday from MultiChoice Nigeria said that at the event, MultiChoice’s Group Chief Executive Officer (General Entertainment), Yolisa Phahle, disclosed the group had achieved much since its first showcase event. Phahle also stated that this year’s media showcase was the first since the company was listed as an independent media company.

The CEO highlighted the many achievements made by MultiChoice in the past year, including the four million unique views gained on DStv Now platform in the final season of the popular series, Game of Thrones.

She also said MultiChoice played a pivotal role in supporting the South African rugby team, the Springboks, who made history at the 2019 Rugby World Cup Finals.

“On local content, MultiChoice now has 18 local language channels across all continents. We will continue to increase our local content spend and also industry development. As we continue to develop our various markets, we are committed to consolidating the company’s position as Africa’s most loved storyteller,” Phahle said.

The statement also mentioned the company’s Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, as saying that the portfolio of local content production carried out by MultiChoice was geared towards ensuring the video entertainment industry across the continent thrives and grows to compete with the best in the world.

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu noted that the launch of the two brand new telenovelas, Brethren and Unbroken, shown on its Africa Magic channels, reiterated MultiChoice’s commitment not only to create platforms for sharing Africa’s stories, but to continue its investment in the development of local content and local talent.

