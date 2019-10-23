Multi-million Naira endoscopy machine rusts in Gambo Sawaba Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the three endoscopy machines bought by the Kaduna state government to facilitate smooth diagnosis of ailments in the state hospitals is left to rust at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria.

Investigations by Daily Trust revealed that the state government bought three endoscopy machines and distributed to three hospitals in Zaria, Kafanchan and Kaduna.

However, that of Zaria was installed at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital’s theater, but after sometimes, the theater started sinking. This, according to findings, necessitated the removal of the machine.

When our correspondent visited the hospital, it was discovered that the machine is now in a dilapidated building, which the hospital uses as a store.

A source said: “Some of the machine’s parts are being taken away. So, if care is not taken, we would wake up one day and find that the whole parts have been carted away.

“We are calling on the relevant authorities to look into this problem. Since the government bought the machine with good intention, they can as well build a befitting structure to accommodate the machine for effective use.”

When contacted, the Chief Medical Director of the Gambo Sawaba Hospital, Dr. Habila Mu’azu, said it was only one of the machine’s part that was lend out to the Yusuf Dantsoho Hospital in Kaduna.

He confirmed that the machine was removed from the theater because of the defects of the building.

