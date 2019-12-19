Muhammad Nami assumes office at FIRS, meets staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, on Thursday, assumed office at the Revenue House, FIRS Headquarters in Abuja.

Nami met with the management and Staff of the Service and assured them that he would work with them to achieve President Muhammadu Buhari’s aim, a statement by the service said.

Nami noted that he was aware of the enormous responsibility before him , adding that the tasks required “masterstroke measures, resilience in policy implementation and foresight to evolve novel ideas”.

He told the staff that respite had come to them, especially to those who are hardworking and professional in their work.

“At this point, I want to enlist the support and cooperation of all staff in the task of lifting the economy of this country out of its present position. I want you to be rest assured that respite has come, especially to the deserving hardworking and professionally competent members of the staff”, he added.

Abiodun Aina, who acted as the Executive Chairman until Nami was confirmed by Senate on Wednesday, thanked the staff for cooperating with him to handover a peaceful and unified FIRS to the Executive Chairman.

