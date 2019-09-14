Mugabe had an incredibly illustrious career – Osinbajo

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid tribute to the late former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe.

Osinbajo spoke with Zimbabwean journalists who approached him on arrival at the Harare International Airport on Friday night to attend the funeral of the late African leader.

He said the late Mugabe stood out as a leader because of his zeal, passion and selfless commitment to the emancipation of the people of Zimbabwe and the self realization of black people everywhere.

He expressed sadness over Mugabe’s demise and noted his role in the years of decolonization.

Osinbajo said the memories of the years of struggle for black majority rule in various places brought joy and confidence to most Africans, especially leaders of today.

A release issued by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, quoted Osinbajo as saying that “I think that for most of us, especially those who are leaders today, there’s a lot to learn from such an incredibly illustrious career, especially the role that he played in decolonization.

“And, of course, alongside the work that was done, not just by the frontline states, but by the likes of Nelson Mandela in South Africa and so many other African patriots; their lives and times, especially during the period of the struggle for black majority rule in Southern Africa and the support that other African countries gave, especially sub-Saharan African countries; Nigeria being, as you’ve noted, a frontline state. There are times when I think we should be extremely proud of what we achieved as black people.”

The Vice President had earlier said, in a condolence register on behalf of the country at the airport, that “Nigeria most respectfully condoles with the Republic of Zimbabwe on the passing of her [former] President, Robert Mugabe – who led the republic and her people to freedom and majority rule – alongside so many other patriots.

“His legacy of determined, proud and assertive black emancipation will live long in the hearts of Africans. We wish the people of Zimbabwe great peace and prosperity.”

