  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Mubarak’s sacrifices for Egypt, Africa will be remembered – Buhari
ADVERTISEMENT

Mubarak’s sacrifices for Egypt, Africa will be remembered – Buhari

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said the sacrifices of the late Hosni Mubarak, in Egypt and Africa as a continent, will never be forgotten, saying he will always be remembered as a public servant.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, condoled with the government and people of Egypt over the passing of former President Mubarak who died at 91 on Tuesday.

The President also commiserated with family, friends and associates of the former military pilot, who ruled the country for more than 29 years, pursuing peace within the country, and with neighbouring countries, and leaving a legacy of stability and loyalty to his nation.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.