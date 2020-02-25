Mubarak’s sacrifices for Egypt, Africa will be remembered – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said the sacrifices of the late Hosni Mubarak, in Egypt and Africa as a continent, will never be forgotten, saying he will always be remembered as a public servant.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, condoled with the government and people of Egypt over the passing of former President Mubarak who died at 91 on Tuesday.

The President also commiserated with family, friends and associates of the former military pilot, who ruled the country for more than 29 years, pursuing peace within the country, and with neighbouring countries, and leaving a legacy of stability and loyalty to his nation.

