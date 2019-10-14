MTV Shuga Naija’s Season 4 premieres Oct 18 (+Trailer)

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth season of the award winning pan-African drama series, MTV Shuga Naija, will be premiered this Friday, October 18 in Lagos.

According to the organisers, this season’s MTV Shuga Naija promises more powerful storylines, as it features leading Nollywood stars including Richard Mofe Damijo, Funso Adeolu, Tobi Bakre, Timini Egbuson, Abayomi Alvin, Osas Ighodaro, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, and Ruby Akubueze among others.

They said the event would host a Red Carpet for guests and the drama cast starting from 4:00pm, just as the new season’s premiere begins at 7:00pm.

The world premiere is billed for the Filmhouse IMAX Cinemas, located in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Watch the trailer released on Monday below:

