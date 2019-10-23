MTV Shuga Naija: Larry Gaaga, Vector feature in “Decide” soundtrack

The popular award-winning TV drama series, MTV Shuga, has unveiled a new theme song for its Naija Season 4 edition, which will be premiere today, featuring top Nigerian artists, Larry Gaaga and Vector Tha Viper.

Both artists bring their A-game as they collaborate on the show’s new soundtrack.

Larry Gaaga’s expertise as a renowned Executive Producer, coupled with Vector’s expert flow, delivery, and lyrical prowess, results in a classic and memorable track that truly embodies the theme of the television drama’s new season titled “Choices.”

Universal Music Group Nigeria artist, Larry Gaaga, creates a mellow sound with heavy bass, which compliments Vector’s melodic rhymes, and skillful delivery.

The track emphasizes the importance of individual choices and presents a conversation around taking accountability of one’s life.

Vector raps passionately about how every individual has the power to choose how they react to situations in life, and whether they should allow themselves to be defined by those moments or not.

Commenting on the song, the General Manager of Universal Music Group, Nigeria, Ezegozie Eze, said, “We are excited to see such impactful collaborations happening within the entertainment space.

“Both Larry Gaaga and Vector are incredibly talented and we are excited to see how the world responds to this collaborative soundtrack for the television series.”

Vector and Larry Gaaga, have now joined the ranks of other multi-talented musicians who have worked on previous soundtracks for MTV Shuga Naija. They include: Ice Prince, Patoranking, Reminisce, and Flavour N’abania.