‘MTV Shuga In Real Life: Young Moms’ to premiere soon

A new documentary on teenage pregnancy from the stables of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation – producers of the award winning MTV Shuga drama series – titled: “MTV Shuga In Real Life: Young Moms” will be premiered before the end of this year.
According to the producers, Young Moms highlights the challenges, heartaches and joy that three girls experience throughout their pregnancies with varying levels of support from their loved ones, as the girls navigate pregnancy and plan their new life with their babies whilst on the cusp of entering adulthood themselves.
The show tackles stigma around teenage pregnancy by addressing the underlying issues such as lack of sex education, lack of information about contraceptives, and the resulting impact on young girls’ lives.
OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY
The documentary is expected to be premiered on MTV Base, Channel 322 later this year.