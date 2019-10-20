‘MTV Shuga In Real Life: Young Moms’ to premiere soon

ADVERTISEMENT

A new documentary on teenage pregnancy from the stables of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation – producers of the award winning MTV Shuga drama series – titled: “MTV Shuga In Real Life: Young Moms” will be premiered before the end of this year.

According to the producers, Young Moms highlights the challenges, heartaches and joy that three girls experience throughout their pregnancies with varying levels of support from their loved ones, as the girls navigate pregnancy and plan their new life with their babies whilst on the cusp of entering adulthood themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show tackles stigma around teenage pregnancy by addressing the underlying issues such as lack of sex education, lack of information about contraceptives, and the resulting impact on young girls’ lives.

The documentary is expected to be premiered on MTV Base, Channel 322 later this year.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App