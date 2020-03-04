MTN says customers can now buy N1 airtime

ADVERTISEMENT

MTN Nigeria has introduced ‘MTN Topit’, its Virtual Top-Up (VTU) service, which now allows customers to buy airtime for as low as one Naira and up to N3million.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adekunle Adebiyi, described the new platform as part of the company’s drive to make customers’ lives easier, brighter and better.

He stated that Topit will help solve the problem of over-scratched card, misplaced or lost cards, long recharge codes to dial, too many codes to remember and environmental degradation.

“With this new initiative, all barriers and restrictions are removed. It is a lot better and improved than VTU.

“We believe in a modern connected world, one in which our customers can get solutions at the snap of their fingers. This is what Topit delivers. We are excited at the amazing opportunities this platform offers our customers, retailers and trade partner.

“The electronic recharge forms include Phone-to-Phone, POS, Bank’s ATM, MTN’s website and MyMTN App. Customers can also recharge via USSD, by dialing *456# or *904#,” he said.

The company noted that Topit provides an efficient means of recharge for data and airtime distribution across diverse forms of electronic recharge.

“With improved user experience, it mitigates against any perceived price distortions and eliminates the irregularities associated with recharge PINs/Vouchers/and cards.

“It is also beneficial to retailers, trade partners and potential new partners as it provides ease of entry to start a recharge business, while saving costs of warehousing and inventory management. It is a step to eliminating the environment of paper pollution,” it stated.

