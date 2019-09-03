MTN Nigeria condemns xenophobia, prejudice

  1. Home
By Christiana T. Alabi, Lagos Published Date
MTN Nigeria CEO, Ferdi Moolman.
The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman has condemned hate, prejudice and xenophobia, saying everyone has the right to a world where their rights and freedoms are respected.
Moolman, in a statement on Tuesday, said that individuals have the right to live and earn a living freely, safely and protected by the law.
This is coming in the wake of Nigerians’ call on their compatriots on social media to boycott South African products and services in Nigeria in retaliation of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.
“We seek to connect people, bring people together and provide a platform for everyone’s voice to be heard. We are against all forms of bigotry and discrimination; they should have no place in society,” he said.

