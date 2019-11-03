MTN launches MusicTime!

ADVERTISEMENT

MTN Nigeria has launched a music-streaming platform, MusicTime!.

Developed in partnership with Simfy Africa, MusicTime! is a fascinating music streaming service, which offers the best listening experience in local and international music, the telecom giant said in a statement on Sunday.

The platform, according to the company, allows music lovers to choose from millions of songs from across the world and “enjoy music the way you want it, how you want it and when you want it. This launch demonstrates yet another bold step by MTN in its quest of achieving a bold digital growth strategy.”

Commenting on the launch, the Chief Operating Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue said, “MTN Nigeria is proud to launch yet another service that is focused on customer satisfaction and digital inclusion.

“We know that music is a big part of the Nigerian culture, and in recent times, we have seen talented Nigerians take the world by storm through the fantastic music they create. MusicTime! is a platform that ensures accessibility to these great Nigerian and African music across the world.”

He added: “We are creating the right channels and ecosystems that will help Nigerians create, play and share their boundless creativity with the rest of the world without limitations or barriers.

“By providing an avenue for local musicians to stream their music to a global audience while still maintaining a strong local bond, MusicTime! will complement the efforts of the government in the actualisation of its local musical content drive.”

It said that with MusicTime!, “you can instantly stream music even if you have no data on your phone. It has no subscription cost, all that is paid for is the time spent listening to music on the platform. The interface is easy to use which makes it easy to search playlists and trending music, share a personal playlist with friends and even pause the music to return to it later.”

“MusicTime! is available on Google Play Store. Customers can download the app and enjoy free 60 minutes’ worth of streaming,” it noted.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App