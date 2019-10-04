MTN Foundation awards scholarship to 6,000 students – Official

ADVERTISEMENT

The MTN Foundation has awarded scholarship worth N200,000 per session to 6,000 students of science and technology in some secondary schools across the country.

The Director of MTN Foundation, Mr Denis Okoro, disclosed this at the Regional Nominators’ Appreciation Dinner, tagged: “What Can We Do Together (WCWDT) Initiative Phase 3” held on Thursday night in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that since inception to date, 510 Communities across 454 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country have been impacted by the foundation in different social development interventions nationwide.

He disclosed that it was a ‘community give-back initiative’ designed to get Nigerians to nominate selected projects in particular communities to be executed by the MTN Foundation.

Okoro said that the projects implemented under this phase included giving out of school learning materials like school bags, exercise books, raincoats, and pencil cases to over 15,000 pupils in 60 Public Primary Schools.

He also added that medical equipment and facilities were donated to 40 Primary Healthcare Centres and solar-powered boreholes to 10 communities had been provided.

“Through this the students have formed MTN scholars association and they are proud of it.

“We are interested in women and children issues; we have renovated 24 maternity wards of some the communities; by bringing water closer to them, you have denied them that opportunity to visit the river at all times.

“For once, let us relate to each community and ask them what they need so that their needs will be satisfied.

“When you meet someone at the point of his need, he is a happy person so as long as the project continues, we will continue to do more,” he said.

Mr Musa Ahmed, a beneficiary, said he earned his nomination by introducing the MTN Foundation to a primary school, which benefitted from all the materials given to the less privileged pupils.

Ahmed said that the community was fully aware of the donations by MTN and expressed delight, adding that it had gone a long way in aiding the children with their school work.

He noted that before the foundation came to their aid, most parents could not afford these materials that their wards needed in school to learn.

“The community appreciates what MTN have done in their schools,” he said.

Mrs Blessing Adam, another beneficiary, also expressed joy and thanked MTN for giving her the privilege to be a partaker of this great project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘What Can We Do Together (WCWDT) Initiative’ was launched in September 2015 and was successfully implemented in 400 communities across 347 Local Government Areas (LGAs) under its first and second phases.(NAN)

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App