MTN appoints Srinivas Rao as Chief Digital Officer

ADVERTISEMENT

MTN Nigeria has announced the appointment of its first Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Srinivas Rao, to lead the company’s recently created Digital Services Division.

The Digital Services division, according to the telecom firm on Wednesday, will play a pivotal role in driving MTN’s digital business growth, saying “its creation marks the company’s commitment to its vision of leading the delivery of a bold, new digital world to its customers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his new role, Rao is responsible for MTN’s digital strategy and will lead the next level of design, planning and deployment of digital services & channels for customers and partners.

An industry veteran, Rao has two decades of management experience in IT and telecoms. He brings significant knowledge and expertise from working with MTN operations in the Middle East and Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had spent the last 8 years leading one of MTN’s largest operations in its technology development, product innovation & digital transformation programme.

Commenting on the appointment, CEO, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman said, “I am thrilled that Srinivas is joining our team. He is a proven leader, with a solid track record whose knowledge and experience, will serve us well, accelerating our digital agenda.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App