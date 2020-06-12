MSMEs owners should explore market research for growth – Expert

ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of market research by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) have been identified as hindering business growth in Nigeria.

SMEs need to know and understand their customers to create the right product or service at the right price. They must know the market, competition, the latest trends, among others so the business can be positioned right by leveraging on the Unique Selling Point.

In a survey conducted by the founder of ‘Grow Your Business’ company, Ifeanyi Etuokwu-Oludumila, out of 132 entrepreneurs who took the survey, 75.8 percent said they have never conducted market research before, 71.2 percent had been running their businesses without researching their competitors and have not developed a Unique Selling Point (USP) while 78 percent said they never thought of defining and profiling their customers.

The marketing consultant explained that businesses, especially SMEs, requires market research to thrive as it is a tool for gathering data or information about people or companies that provide insight into customers thinking, buying patterns, location, and then analyzed to better understand what the people need.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

In a chat with our correspondent, she stated, “Unfortunately, most entrepreneurs skip or ignore market research and jump straight right into setting up social media accounts, get an office space, create a logo, develop marketing materials and forgetting about market research once they are ready to start. The most important thing on their mind is how to make sales and this is a big mistake.”

To use market research for businesses, Julian implored businesses to use different tools such as questionnaire, online survey, telephone interviews, focus groups, observation, polls, among others to achieve result.

According to the SME coach, market research is important to all small and medium scale businesses as it gives business owners the opportunity to know their consumers in terms of what they buy, why they buy, when they want it and how they want it. This, she said, can be achieved through asking existing customers, series of questions about the product or service performance.

She pointed out that conducting market research saves money and energy since it helps business owners gather information about their product or service, what the target customers like or dislike and it gives ample time to go back and make changes before a product or service is launched, if ignored, the risk of launching a product or service that no one is interested in is very high and no sales will be recorded.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App