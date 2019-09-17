  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Mr. Bigg’s resets business model to deepen growth
ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bigg’s resets business model to deepen growth

By Christiana T. Alabi, Lagos   Published Date

The Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) arm of UACN, Nigeria, Mr. Bigg’s, run by its subsidiary, UAC Restaurants Limited, has evolved with a new business model centered around a remodeled restaurant aimed at sustaining the heritage of the 33-years-old outfit.

The fast-growing QSR business with over 100 restaurants in Nigeria operated a fully owned restaurant operations model at the inception before it transformed into partial franchise, and later into full franchise restaurant operations model.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the pioneer model Restaurant located at North-West Filling Station by the Victoria Garden City, Lekki in Lagos, the Marketing Manager, UACN Restaurants, Mrs. Ethel Mba said that the new initiative will remodel the restaurants into a scintillating center of high value with a  21st century ambience.

“VGC outlet which was opened on July 9, 2019 will remain the ‘signature poster’ for all the other restaurants in the new concept, aimed at bringing world class service and ambience to satisfy the taste of Nigerians in terms of meals.

The VGC restaurants boosts of cozy ambience, call center and kiddies corner backed up by excellent service delivery professionals to give customers un-parallel experience in a friendly and family setting.”

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.