Mr. Bigg’s resets business model to deepen growth

ADVERTISEMENT

The Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) arm of UACN, Nigeria, Mr. Bigg’s, run by its subsidiary, UAC Restaurants Limited, has evolved with a new business model centered around a remodeled restaurant aimed at sustaining the heritage of the 33-years-old outfit.

The fast-growing QSR business with over 100 restaurants in Nigeria operated a fully owned restaurant operations model at the inception before it transformed into partial franchise, and later into full franchise restaurant operations model.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the pioneer model Restaurant located at North-West Filling Station by the Victoria Garden City, Lekki in Lagos, the Marketing Manager, UACN Restaurants, Mrs. Ethel Mba said that the new initiative will remodel the restaurants into a scintillating center of high value with a 21st century ambience.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“VGC outlet which was opened on July 9, 2019 will remain the ‘signature poster’ for all the other restaurants in the new concept, aimed at bringing world class service and ambience to satisfy the taste of Nigerians in terms of meals.

The VGC restaurants boosts of cozy ambience, call center and kiddies corner backed up by excellent service delivery professionals to give customers un-parallel experience in a friendly and family setting.”

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App