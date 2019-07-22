MPC likely to drop interest rate again

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is likely going to drop benchmark interest rate at its next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today and tomorrow.

Analysts say CBN’s recent action shows it wants to free up funds and encourage banks to lend to the real sector thus likely further dropping benchmark interest rate below the current 13.50 per cent to encourage the banks to lend.

Rising from its March, 2029, MPC meeting, CBN had said its decision to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis point from 14 to 13.5 per cent was because “the committee felt that given the relative stability in the key macro-economic variables, there was the need to signal a new direction that was pro-growth.

In its arguments, the committee was convinced that doing this would further uphold CBN’s commitment to promoting strong growth by way of encouraging credit flow to the productive sectors of the economy.

Analysts also say the lowering of benchmark interest rate will further be made possible with the current inflation rate put at 11.22 per cent according to recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

It would be recalled that the CBN had before the March, 2019, MPC meeting held the rate constant at 14 per cent for over two years. The CBN had justified its position to high inflation rate at the time which peaked at about 18 per cent at some point.

As part of measures to free up funds for lending to the real sector, CBN also recently in a circular ordered that all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) are now required to maintain a minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60 per cent by September 30, 2019. This ratio shall be subject to quarterly review.

A financial expert, Ayo Akinwunmi, told Daily Trust that if banks were to comply with the directive, over N1.5tn additional money would be available as credits to the real sector of the economy.

Hitherto, banks maintained an LDR of not more than 80 per cent. CBN said the directive was to encourage SMEs, retail, mortgage and consumer lending.

“These sectors shall be assigned a weight of 150 per cent in computing the LDR for this purpose,” the Director of Banking Supervision, Mohammed Abdullahi, said in the circular.

Abdullahi further said CBN would provide a framework for classification of enterprises/businesses that fell under these categories, and that failure to meet the minimum LDR by the specified date would result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.

An economic expert who works in a development finance institution and pleaded anonymity said, “Ideally, when inflation is gradually being subdued as reported by recent NBS data, MPC should adopt a more accommodative monetary policy by reducing MPR in addition to all other measures they are putting in place to support real sector growth like the recent cap of N2bn on DMB placement at standing deposit facility with CBN.”

He further said, “Reduced interest rate will help in reducing cost of borrowing and improve real GDP growth rate that has witnessed rather epileptic, crawling growth since our exit from recession. More so, there is now a positive interest rate with inflation at 11.22 per cent below MPR of 13.5 per cent.”

He, however, noted that, “The MPC may maintain their cautious stand to avoid destabilising the market, especially fixed income market, and hence maintaining status quo by holding MPR, CRR and liquidity ratio.”

