Move from youth empowerment to youth investments – AfDB tells African leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

The President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has called on African leaders to invest in their youths to unlock economic prosperity of the region.

The AfDB president who spoke during a panel discussion at the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum, 2019, said African political and business leaders must stop seeing risks in African youths.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the population of young Africans is rising and it must be turned into assets for the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you look at the economic growth rate of Africa, we have 22 countries that are growing at well over 5 per cent. We have 21 countries that are growing at 3-5 per cent. The global average is 3.2 per cent growth. That means Africa is doing better than the global average. GDP growth rate is important but nobody eats GDP. GDP itself doesn’t create jobs,” he noted.

The challenge, he said, is that Africa has to harness the talents that it has.

“We have 67.8 million young people in Africa; about 12-13 million enter the job market every year without jobs” he noted, adding that Africa can’t keep postponing the future of their youths.

“As president of AfDB, we must begin to put our capital at risk for the young people of Africa. The current market system doesn’t provide financing to the 860 million African youths. We have governments who are not doing their role enough,” he said.

Dr. Adesina insisted that it is time for African leaders to shift from youth empowerment to youths’ investments.

“We should begin to set up youth entrepreneurship and investments banks; banks where if you walk in, they see assets and not liability,” he said.

In another panel discussion which featured presidents of some African countries such as Rwanda, Senegal, Uganda, Congo DRC and Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the panelists agreed its time Africa invests in her youths.

Commenting, VP Osinbajo said the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP) is impacting hugely on the lives of young African entrepreneurs and must be complemented by African leaders.

He said all of “those thousands of inspirational TEEP stories are themselves, just a representation, a fraction, of what is out there across the continent. A landscape emboldened by multitudes of young people who are refusing to wallow in self-pity or frustration; who have realized that conquering the challenges of their environments are the milestones for outstanding success. Young men and women who have come to fully understand the transformational power of technology in the 21st century”.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App