Mourinho takes decision on Vertonghen, Eriksen future

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen to follow Toby Alderweireld by signing new contracts with the club.

Both Eriksen and Vertonghen have less than a year remaining on their current deals and are yet to agree extensions.

Alderweireld had also been due to become a free agent in the summer but ended speculation over his future on Friday by committing to the club until 2023, and Mourinho hopes the pair will make the same decision.

Asked if he wanted Vertonghen to follow his team-mate by signing a new deal, the Portuguese boss replied: “Yes.

“Can I say more? No. I think a player will sign a contract when the club wants, when the player wants, when the family wants, when the agent wants.

“If one of these parts doesn’t want it is very difficult to make it happen unless the player changes agent and gets an agent who also wants.”

Addressing Eriksen’s current situation, Mourinho added: “The only thing I will tell you about Christian is that I would like him to sign a new contract.

“Apart from that, I’m not going to tell you anything.”

