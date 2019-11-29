Mourinho ‘so happy’ at Tottenham, coy on Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he cannot imagine the prospect of managing another club, refusing to say whether he would have been interested in the Arsenal job, which became available on Friday.

The Portuguese was named as Spurs boss last week following Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking and has started in style, winning his first two games in charge.

He had been linked with a move to Arsenal, who sacked Unai Emery, before the Spurs job came up, but chose not to say whether he would have been interested in the role had he still been out of work.

“No point to tell it,” he said of the Arsenal link. “Didn’t happen. Happened now.

“I’m so happy here that I couldn’t even think about the possibility to go to another place. You can put now in front of me any club in the world, I would not move.”

On Emery’s sacking, Mourinho added: “It’s always sad news. I felt it as a kid when my dad was sacked as a manager, I felt it myself when I have been sacked previously.

“There’s not one single manager sacked that I’m happy with. I always feel a deja vu situation. So I’m sad for it but that’s life.”

Spurs could make it three wins from three under Mourinho when they host Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mourinho has an issue at left-back, with Ben Davies set to be out for a long period after suffering ankle ligament damage.

He does have Danny Rose and centre-back Jan Vertonghen who can fill the role but does not think summer signing Ryan Sessegnon is ready yet.

Mourinho has yet to give any minutes to Giovani Lo Celso and record signing Tanguy Ndombele only came on in the late stages of the Champions League win over Olimpiakos, but the 56-year-old said both were in his plans.

“It is not like I don’t know them. I know the qualities I have. I know why the club bought them. I know what the club saw in them,” he said. “I think good buys. I think good decisions and of course they will play with me.

“I always think that people who come from abroad, from different leagues need more time to adapt to the Premier League, but great potential and I am more than happy to have them.” (AFP)

